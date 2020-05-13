Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 25: Metal Gear Solid

Do you think love can bloom even on a battlefield?

Who’s footprints are these…? AHA! HQ, we have located a new episode of Smashterpieces! Send reinforcements! Meanwhile we’ll get our sneaking gear ready and head off into the Alaskan wilderness. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

It’s time for Smashterpiece #25: Metal Gear Solid! For the first and possibly only time both hosts played two quite different versions of the game, giving them a chance to compare and contrast the pros and cons of each one. Will Matt, representing the original PlayStation classic, be able to top Joe, representing the controversial GameCube remake, in a battle of video game comparison? What was the cultural impact of this game back in 1998? What are our experiences with the rest of the Metal Gear series as well? And what do we think of our first truly vocal song? All that and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time as we travel back and forth through time to save Hyrule in Smashterpiece #26: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

