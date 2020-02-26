Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 23: Yoshi's Story

The page turned, and the Yoshis grew happier.

It seems we have at last arrived in a world of arts and crafts, a pop up book with denim skies and cardboard cliffs. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

It’s finally time to turn the page and talk about Smashterpiece #23: Yoshi’s Story. Being our first game featuring Totaka’s Song to being the first instance of Yoshi having the voice we’ve all grown accustomed to hearing, this perfectly normal platformer is exactly what we expected- wait, what? It’s a score attack game? … Huh. Do we think the score attack format hurts or helps the game overall? Why is it kind of weird that this 2D sprite based platformer released on a home console in 1997? What’s the most important piece of the soundtrack and why is it Yo Yo Yoshi? All this and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time as we build our teams and fight our way to the top in Smashterpiece #24: The King of Fighters ‘95

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Joe stream here! Matt will be streaming The King of Fighters '95 on NWR's Twitch Channel.