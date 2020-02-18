Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 22: Star Fox 64

Now it's our turn to kick some tail!

Head out into the hangar, hop in your Arwing, check your G-Diffuser, and strap in! We’re off to Venom, and nothing is going to stop us! Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

That’s right, it’s time for us to take a journey into space in Smashterpiece #22: Star Fox 64. Miles Allen (AKA Solharath) joins us as we discuss one of the Nintendo 64’s most iconic rail shooters. How does playing on modern hardware (the Wii U or 3DS) compare to playing on the original console? How does the more arcade score attack style gameplay really benefit the game overall? And what about the Landmaster? All this and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time as we go on a journey to restore happiness and eat fruit in Smashterpiece #23: Yoshi’s Story.

