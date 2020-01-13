Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 21: Game & Watch Gallery

When you get more than 999 points, I will tell you a secret.

HARK! What’s that in the distance? A beep? Perhaps a boop? A buzz, even? Whatever you call it, the answer is that it’s a blast from the past! Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

That’s right, it’s time to talk about Smashterpiece #21: Game & Watch Gallery, a Game Boy title released in 1997 pretending to be a handheld device released in 1980. What’s the history of the Game & Watch itself? What were our feelings when comparing this title’s Classic and Modern versions of the available games? Is there even any music worth talking about here? All this and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time when we jump into an Arwing and take off into space for Smashterpiece #22: Star Fox 64

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt stream here! Joe will be streaming Star Fox 64 on NWR's Twitch Channel.