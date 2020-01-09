Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 20.5: Final Fantasy VII (Part 5 [FINALE])

Let's mosey!

We have arrived at the end of this journey, as Meteor approaches and the roar of Weapon can be heard in the distance. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

At long last our trip through Smashterpiece #20: Final Fantasy VII has come to a close, the planet is saved. Ultimately what did we think of a game often called one of the greatest JRPGs ever made? How do we feel about the final sequences, the trip down to Sephiroth, and the final battle with the one winged angel himself? What did Matt learn about the mess of a localization this game received in 1997? All this and more in today’s finale!

Join us next time when we take a trip back to a world of LCD with Smashterpiece #21: Game & Watch Gallery

