Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 20.4: Final Fantasy VII (Part 4)

Beacause, you are......a puppet.

The end is in sight, but we still have a few loose ends left to tie up. As we journey, grieving and broken, it’s time to learn about who we really are and gear ourselves up to save the planet. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

This is our penultimate discussion on Smashterpiece #20: Final Fantasy VII, in which we finally take to the skies and then try to throw a rocket at a giant ball of magical energy in space. You know, your average every day stuff. How do we feel about the revelation of who Cloud really is? What did we think about what seemed to be Cid’s redemption arc? And who the hell is Reeve? All that and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time as we finally finish our journey, fighting one of the most famous final bosses in video game history.

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Joe stream here! Matt will be streaming Final Fantasy VII on NWR's Twitch Channel.