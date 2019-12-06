Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 20.3: Final Fantasy VII (Part 3)

Hi, I'm Cait Sith 2.

Prep your tears and fuel up your broken airplanes! Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

We’re back on the road and continuing our adventure through Smashterpiece #20: Final Fantasy VII! Today’s discussion takes us all the way to the end of disc one, featuring our final two party members, a ninja village, a romantic date, and one of the most famous deaths in all of gaming history. Who did we woo into going on a date through the Golden Saucer? Why couldn’t they have delayed Cid’s launch? What the hell is up with Cait Sith 2? How did the death of a party member make us feel? All that and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time as we seek revenge on Sephiroth, and attempt to stop the incoming apocalypse!

