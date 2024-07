Spoilers

The NWR Connectivity Game Club returns with the cast each picking a game for the rest of the crew to play. Up first is The Outer Wilds as submitted by Melanie Zawodniak. We do our best to avoid spoilers for the first half of the episode, but we strongly recommend that if you have any interest in playing this game, you do so before listening to this episode.