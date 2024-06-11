We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Connectivity

Announcing the Connectivity Game Club

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Melanie Zawodniak - June 11, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

We're back kinda.

While John and Neal take a break from weekly Connectivity episodes, we've decided to pivot to a new format inspired by our popular Game Club episodes. Starting in July we'll be posting monthly (hopefully) episodes of a brand new Game Club. But this time, rather than basing games around a specific franchise, each member of the cast will choose a game to make everyone else play through.

We'll be recording our first episode based on Melanie's pick, Outer Wilds in mid July. Pick up the game on your platform of Choice and play along with us!

Talkback

CrimmJames Jones, Associate Editor7 hours ago

PLAY UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THEME PARK ADVENTURE, YOU COWARDS

