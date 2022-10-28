Episode 343: A Completely Intentional Halo Homage

In which Matt comes to the aid of an icon of modern capitalism.

Matt and Alex join John in this Ronaghanless episode. Why can't members of the Yakuza hit women, but Sonic can? Is Bayonetta 3 actually Astral Chain which is actually Scalebound? Has John discovered his new favorite Souls-like? And what's your favorite pew-pew-shooty online game? This and more on this week's episode!

Heads up: Our Wind Waker episode of the 3D Zelda Game Club will be next week. Get your thoughts in by 9pm Easter Time on Wednesday November 2nd.