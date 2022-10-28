We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 343: A Completely Intentional Halo Homage

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Matthew Zawodniak - October 28, 2022, 12:08 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

In which Matt comes to the aid of an icon of modern capitalism.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Matt and Alex join John in this Ronaghanless episode. Why can't members of the Yakuza hit women, but Sonic can? Is Bayonetta 3 actually Astral Chain which is actually Scalebound? Has John discovered his new favorite Souls-like? And what's your favorite pew-pew-shooty online game? This and more on this week's episode!

Heads up: Our Wind Waker episode of the 3D Zelda Game Club will be next week. Get your thoughts in by 9pm Easter Time on Wednesday November 2nd.

This episode was edited by John Rairdin.

