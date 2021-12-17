Episode 301: Trigger Happy Halo of the Wild

Your favorite Xbox podcast.

With Neal out sick, John is joined by Matt and Alex for an in depth discussion of noted Nintendo title, Halo Infinite. But first Matt has been playing light-hearted, slice of life sim Danganronpa. The series recently made its way onto Switch where Matt is experiencing it for the first time. Afterwards the gang dives into the what is probably the biggest release of the month in Halo Infinite. This may not be a Switch game but John, Matt, and Alex have all been playing it and are eager to discuss. How does Halo's first foray into an open world turn out? Is it more Ubisoft or Breath of the Wild? Or is it something entirely new?