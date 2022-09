And John struggles to plug in a Dreamcast.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

The calm before the storm if Direct rumors and speculation are to be believed. Neal and John have each been playing a Sonic game, though Neal had an easier time hooking his up to a modern TV. Neal also cheked out Temtem, a Pokemon-like which recently left early access. Finally, some listener mail pitches us on various spinoffs and asks us to pick our favorite.