Episode 332: The Nude Koopa Paradox

Featuring a trilogy's worth of Xenoblade but not the Xenoblade trilogy.

Editor Alex joins John and Neal who have each been playing a different Xenoblade. Neal has finally started Xenoblade 3, Alex is getting into the series for the first time with the original, and John has returned to his old favorite Xenoblade X. John's also been playing a bunch of the F-Zero inspired Redout 2, Alex has been solo streaming some Fire Emblem, and Neal beat Mario Odyssey... again. Finally, some listener mail draws into question what exactly makes a unique Mario character.