Episode 327: The E3 Where Nothing Happened

I'm honestly not sure if I'm refering to this year or 2012 in that title.

Many once believed that the Mayans predicted the end of the world in 2012. Of course we now know they were merely refering to Nintendo's showing at E3 2012 and the subsiquent launch of the Wii U. Ten years later, in honor of those tragic events, Nintendo has hosted a Nintendo Direct about Xenoblade 3. A game where apparently everyone only has ten years to live. Coincidence? Yes.