Episode 322: The Indie Hype Conundrum

Any of these games could be the next game you spend years waiting for a sequel to.

Recorded just hours after the Indie World Showcase, John and Alex highlight a few games before discussing the weird sequel-based hype cycle around indie titles. They follow this up with an in depth discussion of how Nintendo probably didn't tell their investors they were terrified to make a new system. Things wrap on with some listener mail in which they pontificate on what console developers would be willing to share their exclusives.