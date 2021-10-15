Episode 294: Metroid Dread Spoilercast

Part 5 of the Metroid Game Club
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
In which we spoil Metroid Dread. Don't listen to this if you don't want us to spoil Metroid Dread. No really.
This episode was edited by John Rairdin
by Alex de Freitas, Zachary Miller, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Matthew Zawodniak - October 15, 2021, 12:19 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Part 5 of the Metroid Game Club
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
In which we spoil Metroid Dread. Don't listen to this if you don't want us to spoil Metroid Dread. No really.
This episode was edited by John Rairdin