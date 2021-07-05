Episode 729: The Fallout of Mario Golfs

There's no time for an abstract.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's late on the Fourth of July and I've not got time to write my normal sublime testament to a broken podcast. Its a holiday, bullet points will have to suffice. I'm not sorry.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Moonsiders 1st from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Arrangement Supervisor: Yoko Shimomura. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co. Ltd. + Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.