Episode 728: Nerf Kirby with this One Weird Trick

E3 2021 is over, at least I believe that to be true. We have been in a perpetual state of quasi-E3 for the entirety of June. July is at hand, ending 2021's Schrodinger's E3 and with it Caesar's month offers a bounty of games that will undoubtedly dominate RFN conversations for months.

But this week we have a deep backlog of New Business to get to. It's been about ten days since we last recorded, and multiple weeks since we did a proper New Business. James decides to retread some ground this week: KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind are very similar sequels to games he's already spoken about and Donut County was already covered on the show. He does have newer content in the demo for Game Builder Garage and early thoughts on review title Mutazione. Sun's out guns out for Jon, with SNES baseball classic Super Baseball Simulator 1.000. Never has a game had the audacity to call itself a simulator while pitchers are using cruise missiles to buzz the batter. He's also received his highly rare PlayStation 5, but predictably doesn't have a lot to say about it this week. Instead, he talks about Mortal Kombat 11, and maximizes the irrelevancy of the PlayStation 5 he managed to obtain by playing it on Xbox. Guillaume closes out New Business with regular dose of Kawazu: Romacing SaGa 3

After a break we spend a little time on Listener Mail. This week we try to put a brave face on a Forever Entertainment/Nintendo deal and then cast the unceasing flow of garbage Netflix original movies using only Nintendo characters. You can put the Hollywood machine at our disposal by putting out a casting call.