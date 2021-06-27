We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 728: Nerf Kirby with this One Weird Trick

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - June 27, 2021, 6:44 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

Animal Friends hate it!

E3 2021 is over, at least I believe that to be true. We have been in a perpetual state of quasi-E3 for the entirety of June. July is at hand, ending 2021's Schrodinger's E3 and with it Caesar's month offers a bounty of games that will undoubtedly dominate RFN conversations for months.

But this week we have a deep backlog of New Business to get to. It's been about ten days since we last recorded, and multiple weeks since we did a proper New Business. James decides to retread some ground this week: KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind are very similar sequels to games he's already spoken about and Donut County was already covered on the show. He does have newer content in the demo for Game Builder Garage and early thoughts on review title Mutazione. Sun's out guns out for Jon, with SNES baseball classic Super Baseball Simulator 1.000. Never has a game had the audacity to call itself a simulator while pitchers are using cruise missiles to buzz the batter. He's also received his highly rare PlayStation 5, but predictably doesn't have a lot to say about it this week. Instead, he talks about Mortal Kombat 11, and maximizes the irrelevancy of the PlayStation 5 he managed to obtain by playing it on Xbox. Guillaume closes out New Business with regular dose of Kawazu: Romacing SaGa 3

After a break we spend a little time on Listener Mail. This week we try to put a brave face on a Forever Entertainment/Nintendo deal and then cast the unceasing flow of garbage Netflix original movies using only Nintendo characters. You can put the Hollywood machine at our disposal by putting out a casting call.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is The Girl Who Stands Behind (Ending) - Switch from Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind. Composition by Kenji Yamamoto. It was selected by James. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Talkback

MorningsharkXander Morningstar, Associate Editor/Video Producer16 hours ago

You guys made a joke about wanting to have a filibuster regarding Portrait Ghosts in Luigi's Mansion. I made that video already.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_fbyoRm_a8&t=384s

In regards to the Nintendo cast put in heist within a zombie-invested Vegas, I have developed my own list!

Love Interest - Pink Gold Peach from the Mario Kart series. (You can’t get much closer to a “trophy” than what have here.)

Muscle - Draguax from Ring Fit Adventure. (His physique speaks for itself. And while he did break out of prison, we can only hope his experience roughing up these zombies will lead him to break into the Smash Bros. series.)

Scout - Sheldon from the Splatoon series. (Owner of Ammo Knights, which doubles his role as an arms dealer. His zombie experience is paralleled with his time spent fighting salmon for Grizz Co.)


Crazy - Spike from the ? ? ? (We are unsure who this green creature is, where he came from, or why he is coughing up large spike balls.)


Safecracker - Gooigi from the Luigi’s Mansion series. (Rather than listening to the clicks of the locking mechanism, he/it prefers to take an approach that is more up close and personal.)


Company man who turns on the team - Louie from the Pikmin series, (It’s difficult to say if the grumbles heard around him are from his lust for food, money, or power.)


Helicopter pilot - Kapp’n from the Animal Crossing series. (There isn’t a vessel out there that this burly sailor hasn’t piloted.)

