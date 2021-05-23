Episode 723: The Tub Who Saw Too Much

Demonetized!

This week we start the show with a little news. Greg leads us in a look at the new trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush. Wario has channeled John Daly and Waluigi is dressed a bit fresh. Oh, also there's a battle mode, or something. We also talk about Skyward Sword HD's new Zelda/Loftwing amiibo, and the government-mandated consternation that accompanies it.

Jon has proper New Business, having procured a copy of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. He's never played a Mass Effect game before, despite buying the deluxe editions of all three at their release, so he's still getting his bearings. Shame they'll be totally useless once he gets to game two, and everything changes. Guillaume wraps-up New Business with a look at The Touryst. It's voxels, and he likes it. One statement does not imply the other, but both are true.

After a break, we step into an email-induced darkness. This week we discuss: the commercialization of Tub Time, turning our gaming hobbies into a job, and trying to evade Nintendo's lawyers. You can encourage our worst instincts by sending us an email.