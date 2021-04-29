Loftwing Amiibo Launching Same Day As Skyward Sword

I just want to fly... just want to fly...

The remaster of Skyward Sword won't just have Joy-Cons to go along with it, but also its own Amiibo.

Nintendo have revealed a new Zelda and Loftwing figure that will launch on July 16, the same day as Skyward Sword proper. It has not been announced whether or not the standard Amiibo MSRP will apply.

In the Skyward Sword remaster, the Amiibo will allow you to launch into the sky from anywhere - including buildings - and return to the same spot if tapped in the air.