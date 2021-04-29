New Mario Golf Super Rush Trailer Shows Off New Battle Mode And Created Character Customization

When the plaid isn't just limited to the golfer's outfits.

A new trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush has shown off new modes and some of the character customization for the game.

A new mode called Battle Golf was shown for the first time, which is the Speed Golf mode played on a single arena of 9 holes. The end goal will be to complete three holes before the opponents.

The Mii-based character customization was shown off, as well as special attacks / dashes for the Speed Golf mode. Online play will also allow for forming foursomes with friends or random players.