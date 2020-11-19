Capcom Digging Into Vault In February With Arcade Stadium, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection

One is a selection of old hits, the other is Capcom going Rebirth on us.

Capcom have a busy February coming for Switch in the download space.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is a brand new game in the brutally hard action series, launching on the eShop February 25. No price has been given as of yet. Capcom recently renewed the trademark for Ghosts 'n Goblins.

Also launching in February (day to be announced) is Capcom Arcade Stadium, a free-to-start collection of classic Capcom arcade games. The collection will start with 1943: The Battle of Midway, and more titles will be available as DLC. The Nintendo game page indicates 32 games: three packs of 10 and a standalone Ghosts 'n Goblins, covering the 1980s and 1990s up to Super Street Fighter II Turbo.