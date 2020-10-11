Episode 694: Super Mario's 3D Package

Let's-a go!

This week we start the show with a quick review of the Treehouse Live video on Pikmin 3 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Only Greg actually watched the thing, so it's a pretty quick review.

After that, we dive into the mailbag. This week we: determine if a chastened Ubisoft is still a valued partner, breakdown who is responsible for all our bad episode titles, identify sequels that made us rethink the original game, name three redeeming qualities of Super Mario Sunshine, and kidnap a dev team from the past and bring them to the present.

You can plot our heists by sending an email.

It's RetroActive time. We're talking on Super Mario 64 on October 22. Posting your thoughts here.