Episode 685: The Great Yoshi Robbery

Get off my source control.

This week we start off with a little news: Pikmin 3 is coming to Switch! The list of Wii U refugees grows ever-shorter, and now we wait for Pikmin 4. After covering this news, we delve into an all-email catch-up show.

We don't succeed, but we try. This week we breakdown the morality of the theft and distribution of Nintendo's internal documents and take on two distinct questions that ask, "Where's all the games?" You can ask us your moral quandaries by sending us an email.