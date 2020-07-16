We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
WiiU

Pikmin 3, DLC Delisted From Wii U eShop Following Deluxe Announcement

by Donald Theriault - August 5, 2020, 5:14 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo eShop

It joins Tropical Freeze and the Bayonettas on the MIA pile.

Another retail title on the Wii U has vanished following the announcement of a Switch version.

Pikmin 3, along with all of its DLC, were discovered to be missing from the North American eShop this morning following the announcement of Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Switch. Nintendo is not officially commenting on the removal, and some retailers are still selling the disc version of the game on Wii U at the Nintendo Selects price.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was previously removed from the eShop just before its 2018 launch on Switch, and the Bayonetta titles are also missing from the Wii U eShop. Other titles, such as Hyrule Warriors, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, and New Super Mario U + Luigi U, that came to Switch later are still available for purchase as of press time. The Bayonetta games are likely a licensing issue with Sega, while Pikmin 3 and Tropical Freeze were both sold for the Nintendo Selects price (US$19.99/C$29.99) until their delisting while the other titles are at the full Wii U price.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement