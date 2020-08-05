Pikmin 3 To Receive Deluxe Version With New Content October 30

And Pikmin 4 is totally coming soon, guys.

Nintendo will be reviving a Elite Four game for Wii U on Switch this fall.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe has been announced for Switch release via a Nintendo of America tweet. Launching on October 30, the game will feature new side missions as well as all of Pikmin 3's original DLC.

Prepare yourselves, brave explorers! Set-off for the lush planet PNF-404 when #Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on 10/30! This version features multiple difficulty modes, new side-story missions featuring Olimar & Louie, and all the DLC from the original release. https://t.co/UbljqJUQjX pic.twitter.com/7oht5o5mZI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2020

Nintendo now has retail releases on consecutive weeks in October, but has no retail releases between Paper Mario: The Origami King and the collected release of Cadence of Hyrule on October 23.