We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Pikmin 3 To Receive Deluxe Version With New Content October 30

by Donald Theriault - August 5, 2020, 7:09 am PDT
Total comments: 5 Source: Nintendo

And Pikmin 4 is totally coming soon, guys.

Nintendo will be reviving a Elite Four game for Wii U on Switch this fall.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe has been announced for Switch release via a Nintendo of America tweet. Launching on October 30, the game will feature new side missions as well as all of Pikmin 3's original DLC.

Nintendo now has retail releases on consecutive weeks in October, but has no retail releases between Paper Mario: The Origami King and the collected release of Cadence of Hyrule on October 23.

Talkback

Stratos4 hours ago

I got Pikmin 3 for cheap or free (can't quite remember) through a Club Nintendo deal back in the day, and never picked up any of the DLC, so I might go for this again.

Mop it up3 hours ago

I guess this pretty much confirms that Pikmin 4 was never actually a thing, and just a translation error (and was probably Hey! Pikmin).

Looks like the Wii U version was already delisted from the Wii U, probably because it was $20 there.

Discord.RSS3 hours ago

Quote from: Mop

I guess this pretty much confirms that Pikmin 4 was never actually a thing, and just a translation error (and was probably Hey! Pikmin).

Looks like the Wii U version was already delisted from the Wii U, probably because it was $20 there.

Pikmin 4 will be a re-release of Pikmin 1 next year, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Mop it up3 hours ago

Discord.RSS sure knows how to make me puke.

Adrock2 hours ago

Quote from: Mop

Looks like the Wii U version was already delisted from the Wii U, probably because it was $20 there.

Nintendo gonna Nintendo. Someone on ResetEra pointed out the same thing happened with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. This would be less shiesty if Nintendo wasn’t also selling the Pikmin 3 Deluxe for $60. As long as people keep buying them, it will keep selling remasters for full price.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement