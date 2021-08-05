First Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania DLC And Party Game Slate Announced

The Samuel L Jackson of the Persona 5 Strikers team joins a rather motley Sega crew.

The party for the Super Monkey Ball franchise will be getting some late arriving guests from Japan.

At Gamescom Opening Night, Sega confirmed DLC support for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - with the first new character rolling in as Persona 5's team pet Morgana. The DLC will be available on November 2 for US$4.99 (four weeks following launch), and Morgana joins Sega/Sammy characters such as Sonic, Tails, Jet Set Radio's Beat and Yakuza protagonist Kiryu Kazuma in rolling through the remake of the GameCube hits.

Additionally, a new trailer has revealed all of the 12 minigames that will appear in the game's Party mode.