Now we have an actual cat in the crew.

Following the announcement of Morgana, Sega have confirmed a true feline presence will be available as DLC for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - on launch day.

Japanese cultural icon Hello Kitty will be available for purchase on October 5 (the game's regular launch day, though a deluxe version with early access is available) for US$4.99 or equivalent.

A trailer for the collaboration is below: