Remastered Quake Now Available On Switch

It won't require shoving nine inch nails through your fingers to play the other ID shooter.

Another classic ID shooter series of the 1990s is now on Switch.

Quake, Id Software's follow up first person shooter series which debuted in 1996, has been remastered for modern platforms as part of a 25th anniversary celebration. It is available now on the eShop for US$9.99 or equivalent.

In addition to 1080p graphics on Switch, the Switch version includes the original title's expansions and two new ones developed by Machine Games, plus official mod support including the Nintendo 64 version of Quake. The Switch version also supports gyro aiming and maintains the soundtrack written by former Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor.