Nintendo Sales Party: July 2021 US NPD Group Results

"Master, how did you end up with all of these Rupees?"

Nintendo is still the hardware sales unit king in the US, and July saw them reclaim the software crown as well.

All data is from July 4 - 31, based on dollar sales unless noted. Some third parties report eShop sales to the NPD, but Nintendo does not report their own sales.

The Switch was the top selling hardware platform in the United States based on units in the July period, although the PlayStation 5 was the top revenue earner (at $399/$499 per system). The Switch has now been the best selling platform in the US for 32 months in a row, even with the announcement of the Switch OLED two days into the period. The Skyward Sword themed Joy-Con set was also the top selling accessory of the month.

The software chart saw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (July 16) top the charts, as compared to the Wii version's 9th place finish in November 2011. This was Nintendo's second 2021 top software seller following February's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Monster Hunter Stories 2 (July 9) from Capcom was the third best selling game of the month, and the second best seller on Switch in the period: its sales in July alone more than tripled the lifetime US sales of the original. NEO: The World Ends With You (July 27), although not in the Switch or PlayStation platform top 10s as a multiplatform title, did reach #16 in the combined chart. According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, The Great Ace Attorney (July 27) was 22nd in the chart as a $40 release.

Catalogue titles from Nintendo in the top 20 for software: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (4th), Mario Golf: Super Rush (6th), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (10th), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (12th), Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (14th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (17th), and Pokemon Sword/Shield (18th). Third party titles included Minecraft (5th), Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (13th despite publisher Activision Blizzard facing a massive lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment for workplace discrimination and harassment, which broke on July 21), and Mortal Kombat 11 (15th). Super Mario Party rounded out the Switch top 10.