Episdoe 283: Jelly Boy Dodges Balls and Holds Corporations Accountable

Part 2 of the Jelly Boy Chronicles.

Neal and John actually played some games this week! Neal is working on his review of Sports RPG Dodgeball Academia and John fulfills his promise of diving deep into the world of Jelly Boy. Next, the fellas discuss the recent allegations filed against Activision Blizzard and what this culture means for the industry as a whole while also discussing how we should react to it. The monthly Star Fox quota is met by a listener email regarding Star Fox Warriors. Finally John and Neal imagine a world weird Nintendo makes Final Fantasy Remake style changes to their classic Zelda games.