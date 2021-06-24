Nintendo Sales Panic: June 2021 US NPD Group Results

Odd that a golf game being "over par" could be seen as a compliment.

The major retail releases for Switch were backloaded in June, and the system's hardware sales streak continued though there was a mild upset in the NPD Group's tracked revenue.

All rankings based on dollar sales from May 30 - July 3 unless indicated: Nintendo titles are not counted digitally but most third party titles are.

The Switch's consecutive month streak atop the sales charts now stands at 31, as it was the top selling system by units in the country. The Xbox Series devices, which are $299/$499 as opposed to the $199/$299 of the Switch, were the top sellers by revenue. The period ended before the announcement of the Switch OLED on July 6.

Software saw June 25's Mario Golf: Super Rush claim a 3rd place finish in the overall chart, behind Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Black Ops Cold War. The other major retail release for Switch was Activision's Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, which finished combined in 17th due to the new release (for comparison, it was 54th combined in May).

Other Nintendo titles in the top 20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 7th, Animal Crossing New Horizons 11th, Super Smash Bros Ultimate 13th, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 15th, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 18th, and Pokemon Sword/Shield 19th. Third parties also appeared with Minecraft (8th) and Mortal Kombat 11 (10th).

The full Switch top 10 sellers: