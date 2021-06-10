We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Announces "OLED Model" Switch For October 8 Launch

by Donald Theriault - July 6, 2021, 9:09 am EDT
Total comments: 8

Bigger screen, same shell... and is that a LAN PORT?

The long-rumored Switch with larger screen has finally been revealed.

Nintendo have announced a "Switch (OLED model)" for release on October 8 at a MSRP of US$349.99/C$449.99. It will launch in two combinations: a white dock / Joy-Con model, and a black dock / red and blue Joy-Con model.

Aside from the new screen tech, the Switch OLED will have a 7" handheld screen, 64GB onboard storage, a wider portable mode kickstand, enhanced portable speakers, and the dock will have a LAN port for online play.

Talkback

RABicle9 hours ago

They are fucking with us. Is the joycon drift fixed at least? Is the oled screen 1080?

nickmitch7 hours ago

Ok, but when are they announcing the New Nintendo Switch Pro SP?

MorningsharkXander Morningstar, Associate Editor/Video Producer7 hours ago

Not at all a product for me, but I dig the white and black aesthetic.

mereel5 hours ago

Perfect. Well, if it were also fanless, this would be perfect. I didn’t want some base-splitting New Nintendo 3DS moment again. This looks like Nintendo is holding off on the Switch 2 for a few more years. Just the news I was hoping to hear. I’m buying this Day 1 btw.

broodwars5 hours ago

Great. Now people can play their Indie Shovelware and Wii U ports on a crystal-clear OLED screen.

Oh, you play Switch games on your TV? Well, fuck you.

Mop it up3 hours ago

If I understand this correctly, it's still the same exact hardware?

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor2 hours ago

Quote from: Mop

If I understand this correctly, it's still the same exact hardware?

That's my understanding. Which means I can stick with my launch Switch and not spend even more money on video games this fall. Phew! The big disappointment to me is that the Joy-con issue sounds like it's still not getting fixed.

broodwars2 hours ago

Quote from: Kairon

Quote from: Mop

If I understand this correctly, it's still the same exact hardware?

That's my understanding. Which means I can stick with my launch Switch and not spend even more money on video games this fall. Phew! The big disappointment to me is that the Joy-con issue sounds like it's still not getting fixed.

I have a hunch that Joycon drift is a larger manufacturing issue with modern controllers & not just a Nintendo thing. I got 2 Dualsense controllers with my PS5 back in February, and one of them started drifting within a month, so I'm not sure it's an issue Nintendo knows how to address yet.

