Bigger screen, same shell... and is that a LAN PORT?

The long-rumored Switch with larger screen has finally been revealed.

Nintendo have announced a "Switch (OLED model)" for release on October 8 at a MSRP of US$349.99/C$449.99. It will launch in two combinations: a white dock / Joy-Con model, and a black dock / red and blue Joy-Con model.

Aside from the new screen tech, the Switch OLED will have a 7" handheld screen, 64GB onboard storage, a wider portable mode kickstand, enhanced portable speakers, and the dock will have a LAN port for online play.