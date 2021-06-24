Switch OLED Preorders Opening Today In United States

Thanks for the warning, y'all.
For those wondering when the Switch OLED model would go up for sale, it's going to be sooner than you think.
Nintendo of America have posted an announcement that the preorders will open today (July 15) at 3 p.m. ET / noon Pacific for the US. Similar options have not gone live for other countries as of yet.
Pre-order #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) starting today, 7/15 at 12pm PT.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2021
Check with select retailers for more details. https://t.co/17dPY3iUDx pic.twitter.com/SWhUQiDrex