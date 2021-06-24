We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch OLED Preorders Opening Today In United States

by Donald Theriault - July 15, 2021, 10:05 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Thanks for the warning, y'all.

For those wondering when the Switch OLED model would go up for sale, it's going to be sooner than you think.

Nintendo of America have posted an announcement that the preorders will open today (July 15) at 3 p.m. ET / noon Pacific for the US. Similar options have not gone live for other countries as of yet.

