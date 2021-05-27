We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2021 Deep Dive

by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - June 17, 2021, 12:27 pm EDT
As required by NWR law, John and Neal talk about Breath of the Wild

John and Neal continue their long standing tradition of discussing every single Breath of the Wild related trailer.

Talkback

stevey4 hours ago

I just noticed that it's definitely Zelda in the glowing arm shot judging from the fact she was wearing dark pants while link was wearing light tan pants in trailer 1.

