Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2021 Deep Dive

As required by NWR law, John and Neal talk about Breath of the Wild
John and Neal continue their long standing tradition of discussing every single Breath of the Wild related trailer.
by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - June 17, 2021, 12:27 pm EDT
Total comments: 1
As required by NWR law, John and Neal talk about Breath of the Wild
John and Neal continue their long standing tradition of discussing every single Breath of the Wild related trailer.
I just noticed that it's definitely Zelda in the glowing arm shot judging from the fact she was wearing dark pants while link was wearing light tan pants in trailer 1.