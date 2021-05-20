Nintendo Accidentally Leaks Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Early

How will Ubisoft move forward from this?

Nintendo seemed to have uploaded the page for the-yet unannounced sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle early.The sequel will be called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and releases in 2022. The game is published by Ubisoft and seems to feature new Rabbidfied versions of classic Mario characters like Rosalina and even a Rabbid Luma. The description on the page reads as follows:

Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests! - Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine. - Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy. - Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle. - Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

The game will presumably be revealed officially later today during the Ubisoft Forward presentation. We've archived the images from the website down below.