Episode 273: Nintendo Switch Online Battle Royale

Jordan joins to engage in fisticuffs over NES and SNES games on Switch before talking about his Mass Effect experience.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Jordan Rudek returns to talk about his time with the remastered Mass Effect Trilogy but before we get to that, we have to collectively throw down about Nintendo Switch Online. Is John right that we'd largely just play 15 minutes of whatever notable games get added? Is Neal right that it's like a '90s Blockbuster rental lineup? Is Jordan right that Square Enix needs to figure it out and get the Quintet games up there? Maybe they're all correct, but we'll leave it up to you to decide.

We also cover some listener mail about what other Nintendo lost gems we would want to see back (like Famicom Detective Club) and have a little chat about a big Loftwing amiibo.

Send in some listener mail to feed us some talking points and questions. We like hearing from you and sometimes we give things away. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.