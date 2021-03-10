Play in the Clouds With This New Mario Playset from Jakks Pacific

A Piranha Plant will try to chomp at Propeller Mario in this upcoming toy.

A Super Mario-themed Deluxe Cloud Playset is coming this fall from toymaker Jakks Pacific.

Retailing for $29.99, this set includes a 2.5" Propeller Mario figure and boasts six different interactive pieces with unique mechanisms for play. A cloud platform can move up and down while a Piranha Plant has a poseable mouth and can rotate around. There's even a question-mark block that has a coin popping out of it and a wheel of rotating coins. The total measurements of package is 16"W x 9"H x 4"D and the full environment expands to more than 30" wide.

This is the third reveal from Jakks Pacific to celebrate Mar10 Day. The first two were a Bowser Airship Playset and a new Cat Peach figure.