Deluxe Bowser Ship Playset Toy Coming Out This Fall

by Neal Ronaghan - March 8, 2021, 12:00 pm EST
The propellers spin!

A classic Bowser airship is becoming a toy this fall from Jakks Pacific.

The Deluxe Bowser Ship Playset retails for $39.99 and includes a 2.5" Mario figure. The package measures 17" W x 15" H x 5.25" D and the ship itself features spinning propellers and rocking motion wheels. It also plays the Airship theme, so you can properly set the stage for your display and/or playtime.

This announcement is part of Jakks Pacific's Countdown to Mar10 Day, so more news should be coming out soon about the company's Mario licensed toys.

