New Cat Peach Figure Available As Part of Cat 3-Pack This Fall

by Neal Ronaghan - March 9, 2021, 12:00 pm EST

Toad and Rosalina will have to wait for their 4" cat variations.

Cat Peach is getting her own figure from Jakks Pacific as part of a 3-pack due out this fall that also comes with Cat Mario and Cat Luigi.

The 4" Super Mario 3D World-inspired figures feature multiple points of articiulation and also include a Cat Bell power-up item. The trio will be sold for $29.99. Cat Mario and Cat Luigi were previously available, but Cat Peach is a brand new figure.

This is second day of Mar10 Day reveals from Jakks Pacific following the reveal of the Bowser Airship Playset yesterday.

