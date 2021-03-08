Monster Hunter Stories 2 Begins The Hunt July 9

And yes, we got amiibo for days.

Capcom will be telling a set of stories this summer.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be available on July 9, and as with Rise a limited edition will be available. Three amiibo - two characters Ena and Tsukino, plus a Razewing Ratha(los) - will be available on the same day.

The limited edition will contain the game, outfits for the player and Ena, palico outfits and stickers. A bonus for players of Monster Hunter Rise (by way of having a save file on the system) will give an ingame outfit based on the Kamura village featured in Rise.