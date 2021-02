The monsters in this presentation are a lot bigger, on average, than the monsters we'll be presented with next week.

Capcom is throwing a Monster Hunter week to get everyone ready for Rise.

The first presentation will be an update video for Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2, which will air Monday, March 8 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. A hunting tutorial and developer Q&A will follow on Tuesday at the same time, with a community live stream to air at a time to be announced on the 11th (Thursday).