Episode 264: Apex Robotech Theory

New staffer Alex Orona sits down to chat Apex Legends while John speaks of Robotech and Neal is off in Mario Kart land.

A quieter week in the world of Nintendo gives John the time to talk about a crappy Robotech GBA game that's now on Switch. More importantly, Alex Orona joins to talk about his experiences with Apex Legends on Switch. Neal finds out, live on air, how much money he's spent on Mario Kart Tour, and then we all wrap up with talk about that new TMNT beat-'em-up, Monster Hunter, and dream Nintendo battle royales.

00:00:13 - Introductions

00:03:22 - Apex Legends on Switch

00:11:55 - Turok 2 Online Multiplayer

00:14:17 - Screencheat

00:16:16 - Robotech GBA remastered on Switch

00:25:34 - Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live Home Circuit

00:36:11 - Which Nintendo franchise should have a battle royale?

00:43:50 - Beat 'em ups

00:48:06 - Monster Hunter Rise

00:54:28 - Closing Thoughts

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.