Episode 264: Apex Robotech Theory

New staffer Alex Orona sits down to chat Apex Legends while John speaks of Robotech and Neal is off in Mario Kart land.
A quieter week in the world of Nintendo gives John the time to talk about a crappy Robotech GBA game that's now on Switch. More importantly, Alex Orona joins to talk about his experiences with Apex Legends on Switch. Neal finds out, live on air, how much money he's spent on Mario Kart Tour, and then we all wrap up with talk about that new TMNT beat-'em-up, Monster Hunter, and dream Nintendo battle royales.
00:00:13 - Introductions
00:03:22 - Apex Legends on Switch
00:11:55 - Turok 2 Online Multiplayer
00:14:17 - Screencheat
00:16:16 - Robotech GBA remastered on Switch
00:25:34 - Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
00:36:11 - Which Nintendo franchise should have a battle royale?
00:43:50 - Beat 'em ups
00:48:06 - Monster Hunter Rise
00:54:28 - Closing Thoughts
