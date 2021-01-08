Episode 255: The Gang Gets Next Level

Joe joins the show and the likes of Next Level Games, Monster Hunter, and Paradise Killer get discussed.

In an effort to stay sane, Joe DeVader joins John and Neal to talk some video games. Neal leads the charge on talking about Next Level Games and what we want to see now that they're soon to be under Nintendo's umbrella officially while John shares his experiences with the new Monster Hunter Rise demo. Joe chimes in to talk Ring Fit Adventure and Paradise Killer and John closes the show finding out he can't say Deadlock as he talks about the non-timely Battlestar Galactica Deadlock game on Switch.

