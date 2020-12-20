Episode 703: Incursions Into Complete Despair: A Holiday Special

Tis the season...

It's the final episode of the year, and Seasonal Affective Disorder is in full swing. James is feeling particularly hurt by the "final" demo of Bravely Default II. He does get some relief when he and Greg talk Sephiroth's arrival in Smash Bros. After the break, Guillaume has been busy: PixelJunk Eden 2, Mechstermination Force, and Contra Hard Corps. He's also joined the ranks of the World's Most Powerful, with the Xbox Series X. He's used it to explore Viva Pinata, Star Wars Squadrons, and Banjo Kazooie. Jon wraps-up the show with Dragon Quest XI S, and Project xCloud.

That's it for us this year, we'll be taking the coming week off, and drop our next episode in the New Year. We have a couple stream plans in-mind for the holidays, so keep an eye on our Twitter account @RFNPodcast. As always you can send questions to our inbox.