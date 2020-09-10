Treehouse Hosting Demo Of Hyrule Warriors, Pikmin 3 Deluxe Tomorrow

At least for now it won't contain any Bakugan, but you never know...
Treehouse Live will return tomorrow with Pikmin and Hyrule.
At 1 p.m. ET, Treehouse will be showing off gameplay for two of Nintendo's fall releases in Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is slated to be a "deep dive", while Age of Calamity will show off a new stage and gameplay details.
#NintendoTreehouseLive returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a livestreamed presentation featuring two segments. Tune in for a #Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity. https://t.co/232xssTxZ4 pic.twitter.com/xdcFjCydC9— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020