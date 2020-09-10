We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Treehouse Hosting Demo Of Hyrule Warriors, Pikmin 3 Deluxe Tomorrow

by Donald Theriault - October 6, 2020, 6:04 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

At least for now it won't contain any Bakugan, but you never know...

Treehouse Live will return tomorrow with Pikmin and Hyrule.

At 1 p.m. ET, Treehouse will be showing off gameplay for two of Nintendo's fall releases in Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is slated to be a "deep dive", while Age of Calamity will show off a new stage and gameplay details.

