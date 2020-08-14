Nintendo Sales Panic: July 2020 US NPD Group Results

Someone's going to have to find the brakes on this train eventually, right?

The Switch continues to sell out and it's bringing a lot of back catalogue along for the ride in the US, according to July's sales survey from the NPD Group.

All data based on dollar sales from the period of July 5 - August 1 unless otherwise noted.

Hardware continued to be dominated by the Switch, as it was once again the best selling console in the country for the sale period as well as year-to-date. Hardware sales were down 2% overall, but no specific Switch figure has been identified.

In software, the debut of Paper Mario: The Origami King saw it rank as the 3rd best selling game in the combined format charts. According to NPD, the dollar sales of Origami King more than doubled the series's previous record holder, The Thousand Year Door (October 2004, $50 MSRP compared to Origami King's $60). Nintendo placed five games in the top ten in July, and seven in the top 20: Animal Crossing New Horizons 5th, Ring Fit Adventure 6th, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8th, Super Smash Bros Ultimate 9th, Breath of the Wild 12th and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe 14th. 3rd parties on Switch charted with Mortal Kombat 11 in 7th and Minecraft in 11th.

The full Switch software top 10: