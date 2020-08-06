Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory Launches November 13

And all they had to do to sell fifty million copies was show "Let It Go".

The latest Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase kicked off with the return of an old friend getting a release date.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory was confirmed for a November 13 launch on Switch, with preloads for the digital version going live today. Featuring music from the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise, the game will feature a story mode and a "Memory Mode" with the Kingdom Hearts versions of classic Disney songs such as "Let It Go".

A music player will also be included in the launching game.