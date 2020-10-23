Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 30: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

"The face under the mask... Is that... your true face?"

The clock tower bell chimes, the shadow of the moon looms close. A sense of despair fills the air. Surely this couldn’t actually happen, right? The sad truth is that it can, and it is. We have three days. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Today’s episode is to discuss a game close to both of our hearts, Smashterpiece #30: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Why is it that we love this game so much? Is this potentially the best game on our entire list? Why is the world of Termina so impactful? What about that sweet sweet music? All this and more in today’s episode, including our plans for the latest character release.

Join us next time as we set off on an adventure through the Isle O’ Hags in Smashterpiece #31: Banjo-Tooie!

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!