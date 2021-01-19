Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 31: Banjo-Tooie

We worked really hard for you. Any chance of another jiggy?

Look, all I’m saying is that we were all sitting around, minding our own business, playin’ a nice friendly game of poker. Then BOOM. A witch blows up our house, does that seem fair to you? Really should’ve paid extra for that witch insurance… also probably should have taken out a life insurance policy on Bottles. Hindsight is 20/20, I guess.

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Today’s episode is about Smashterpiece #31: Banjo-Tooie, our final game developed by the legendary Rare and the second outing for the famous bear and bird trio! Our friend Pat joins us to discuss the adventure through the Isle O’ Hags in order to collect shiny golden puzzle pieces. Why do we think this game generally does not hold up as well as the first entry? What’s our favorite and least favorite levels? What problems arose specifically due to us playing the XBox 360 remaster? And why are the levels so damn big? All this and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time as we swap blocks and regret all the decisions that brought us to this point in Smashterpiece #32: Pokémon Puzzle League!

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!